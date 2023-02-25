Sidharth Malhotra sends ‘big love’ to Shahid Kapoor; Shares an adorable post to wish him on 42nd birthday

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and social media has been flooded with adorable wishes and posts dedicated to him. His fans, family members, friends and colleagues shared lovely posts for Shahid and made his day extra-special. This morning, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter dropped an unseen picture and penned a quirky, hilarious wish for him. Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandya, Vicky Kaushal and others took to their Instagram stories and shared pictures with Shahid. Now, Sidharth Malhotra has also wished his wife Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor by sharing a short yet sweet note! Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a solo picture of Shahid Kapoor. The picture shows the Jersey actor looking dapper in a black shirt, matching blazer and pants. Wishing him a happy birthday, Sidharth wrote, “Happy birthday bro @shahidkapoor May you keep shining as always, big love.” Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were among the few celebrities who attended Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding in Jaisalmer. Shahid and Kiara have also been sharing some stunning pictures of their glamorous looks from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

Ishaan Khatter’s wish for birthday boy Shahid Kapoor Meanwhile, this morning, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account to post a picture with Shahid. They are both seen in casual looks in the picture. Ishaan rocked thick, bushy hair in the picture, and in his caption, he wrote, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor.” In his Instagram stories, he further added, "I also say tree because he is unshakeable, wise and grounded. Love ya @shahidkapoor."

