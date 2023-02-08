Sidharth Malhotra sends hugs, Kiara Advani has THIS reaction to Alia Bhatt’s wish for them; Find out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are definitely the couple of the day, week or maybe the month. All eyes are on them currently as the newlyweds got hitched for life yesterday on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. After 3 days of wedding festivities, Sidharth got his Dulhania to his hometown Delhi and as reported it is said that the couple will be hosting their first reception here in Delhi. Well, the Shershaah couple has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages on Instagram. As we already told you that Alia Bhatt had wished the couple yesterday and today finally the newlyweds replied to her wish. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra thank Alia Bhatt for her wish

Yesterday, after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped the pictures of their wedding, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of the couple and wrote ‘congratulations you two’ with heart emojis. Today, both Sidharth and Kiara took to their Instagram handles to reply and thank Alia. Sidharth wrote, ‘Thanks Alia’ with a heart emoji while Kiara wrote, ‘Thank you’ with 2 heart emojis. Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reply:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive in Delhi In the pictures we can see that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opted for an attire change for their appearance at Delhi airport. The couple who left from Jaisalmer in western outfits, landed in Delhi in proper red ethnic outfits. Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta that he paired over white pyjama and layered it with a nicely embroidered shawl around his neck. Kiara on the other hand looked pretty in a red salwar kameez with red netted dupatta. She left her hair open, flaunted her sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda and completed her look with golden shiny heels.

ALSO READ: Pathaan 3rd Wednesday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer registers healthy footfalls even after 15 days