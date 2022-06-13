Sidharth Malhotra sends 'love and hug' to his Yodha co-star Disha Patani on her birthday; PIC

Disha Patani has turned 30 years old today. She is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her big Bollywood debut with the 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. On her birthday today, the actress has been receiving wishes from her fans and followers on social media. Now, Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet birthday wish for Disha on her special day.

The Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of Disha and wrote: "Happy birthday Lady Yodha @dishapatani, Have the best year ahead, Big love and hug." To note, Sidharth and Disha are all set to collaborate for Dharma Productions' first action franchise Yodha. The movie is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Ever since the film was announced, the fans have been thrilled to see Disha and Sidharth on the big screen. The movie also features Raashi Khanna and it is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's wish for Disha Patani:

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Disha shared her first reaction to the script of Yodha and said, “When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note."

Meanwhile, apart from Yodha, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns. On the other hand, Sidharth will star in Mission Majnu and Thank God.

