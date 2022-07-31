Sidharth Malhotra sends love & hug to rumoured GF Kiara Advani on her birthday, shares BTS video; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the hottest rumoured couples in Bollywood. These two are often spotted outside each other’s house or together at events. In fact, till now many of their industry friends too have hinted at their relationship. But, Kiara and Sidharth have not disclosed anything yet and are keeping mum about their affair news. Well, reportedly the two are in Dubai celebrating the actress’ birthday. Today, social media id filled with wishes for the JugJugg Jeeyo star but the one wish that everyone was waiting for is finally here. Sid has taken to his Instagram stories to wish his rumoured GF.

Sidharth Malhotra’s wish for Kiara Advani

The video that Sidharth Malhotra has shared seems to be from the time he was promoting Shershaah along with Kiara Advani. Sidharth who is looking dapper in a black suit looks busy looking at his phone and walking while Kiara, who looks stunning in a black lehenga comes from behind and wraps her arms around his shoulder. The moment she does this, we can hear Sid saying ‘Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu?’ Sharing this video he wrote, “Happy Birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug.”

Click HERE to check out Sidharth Malhotra’s wish:

Kiara to celebrate her birthday with Sidharth in Dubai

A social media user named Krishi Patel with a private account shared the photos with Sidharth and Kiara on her Instagram handle. The photos featured Kiara in a black outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and hair left open. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen sporting a cool look in a denim shirt with black jeans. The rumoured couple obliged the fan with photos and now, they are going viral on social media. It was just this week that Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a breezy blue avatar. A few weeks ago, both Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the airport as they had returned to the city. Now, with their photos with the same fan going viral, just a day ahead of Kiara's birthday has left fans excited for #SidKiara.

Sidharth and Kiara's upcoming projects

Kiara's recent films JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also is shooting for a film with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha with Disha Patani.

