Sidharth Malhotra serves cool vibes in new PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala; Kiara Advani ‘loves’ it

Sidharth Malhotra recently attended the second chapter of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding in Italy with his wife Kiara Advani. Several pictures and videos from the extravaganza affair, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, and more ruled the internet.

Now, nearly a week after the grand celebrations, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and dropped stunning visuals from the Cruise.

Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

Today, on June 9, a while back, the Yodha actor dropped a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle from the cruise pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the pictures, he looked absolutely handsome in an all-white outfit, serving major cool vibes.

His overall persona was enhanced as he added a dash of glamor with stylish black sunglasses. In both pictures, he was seen looking away from the camera as he posed against the captivating backdrop of scenic blue on the cruise. “Cruise control on!” he wrote in the caption along with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Kiara Advani reacts to the post

Reacting to the post, his wifey Kiara Advani hit the ‘like’ button.

In addition to this, several fans thronged the actor’s comments section gushing over him. A fan wrote, “Most handsome Munda,” while another fan commented, “Omgggggg what a view.” A third fan wrote, “Damnnnn.”

Furthermore, numerous fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return to Mumbai in style

After attending the grand celebrations, the Shershaah couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai this morning on June 9. In the pictures and videos shared by the paps, the couple was seen exiting the airport in style.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's impending wedding

According to the wedding invitation card that went viral on the internet, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the nuptial knot on July 12. It will be followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14.

This three-day event will take place at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre. Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019 at this venue.

