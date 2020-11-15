Sidharth Malhotra serves two suave Diwali looks as he celebrates festival back home in Delhi  

aking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that his Diwali weekend was an exciting one as he was surrounded by his loved ones and a whole lot of good food.

Bollywood celebrities had low-key celebrations this year and many opted for small scale festivities at home with their loved ones. One such actor was who flew back home to celebrate the festival of lights. Taking to Instagram, Sid revealed that his Diwali weekend was an exciting one as he was surrounded by his loved ones and a whole lot of good food.

Taking to the gram, Sidharth delighted his fans with two dapper Diwali looks as he picked out stylish kurtas for the festivities. Striking a namaste pose for the photo, Sidharth can be seen wearing a striking Nehru jacket with a printed kurta. He captioned the photo, "Food. Family. Festival. Nothing like being back home, back in delhi! Celebrating Diwali Cherishing moments of happiness with my family...Happy Diwali Everyone."

The photo was good enough to send Sidharth's fans swooning over him as many flooded the comments section. In another picture, the actor can be seen wearing a red kurta and posing for the camera. "Wish you a very Happy Diwali! May this Festival of Lights make us all shine!"

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's Diwali 2020 posts below:

Just a few days ago, the actor was reportedly snapped outside his new pad in Mumbai before he could leave for Delhi. Along with Sid, was also seen at the residential building hinting that 's wife may be designing the actor's new home.

