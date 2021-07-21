Sidharth Malhotra sets the temperature soaring with his shirtless selfie post workout; PHOTO

Actor has been making it to the headlines lately since his film Shershaah's OTT release has been announced. The handsome star is gearing up for Shershaah's release on Amazon Prime Video next month and over the past few days, has been sharing posters of the same on his social media. However, on Wednesday, Sidharth went ahead and treated his fans with a cool selfie post his workout session. With it, the actor sent out the right kind of fitness inspiration to his fans.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth dropped a close up photo in which he is seen all pumped up for the day after his workout session. The shirtless Shershaah actor flaunted his post workout look and left netizens gushing over the same. Sidharth seemed to have given his day a healthy start on Wednesday and it was evident that the star worked out rigourously. Sharing the shirtless selfie in messy hair and sweaty look, Sidharth captioned the photo as, " #MorningWorkout #SweatItOut."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Sidharth and Kiara Advani have been sharing posters and stills from the film, Shershaah on social media. From showcasing Captain Vikram Batra's brave side on the field to his love story with his ladylove, each of the posters of the film has left fans excited for Sidharth and Kiara. The film is based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra and is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. It is all set to release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read|Shershaah New Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra looks courageous as he is all set to conquer the battlefield