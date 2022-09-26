Sidharth Malhotra shares a sneak peek of his shoot as he films Indian Police Force; PIC

Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen in Thank God, will be making his debut on the OTT platform from a web series titled Indian Police Force. The series is directed by Rohit Shetty and the shooting is going on currently. The actor has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from the set on his social handle. It also Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and it also marks the OTT debut of Shilpa.

Today, the actor shared another set of pictures from the set. In the picture, the camera is seen focusing on a bed. Much is not seen. And in another picture, we can see Rohit Shetty's crew written on a board. To note, the story of the series is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. It is a part of Rohit's cop universe films. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.