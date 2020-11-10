Sidharth Malhotra shares an in flight boomerang with his mask on; Says 'I protect you, you protect me'

Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to share an important message regarding COVID 19 with his fans. The Shershaah actor was recently seen taking a flight out of the city.

One of the biggest battles that the world is facing head-on is against the COVID 19 pandemic. While the only way to protect oneself from the virus is to wear a mask and keep washing hands, many people have stopped doing the same. Amid this, our stars are reminding all fans to continue to follow the precautions, and speaking of this, has been urging people to wear their masks when they head out. The handsome star has been snapped several times in the city with his mask on and recently, he headed out of the city too.

Sharing a boomerang from inside the flight, Sidharth is seen taking the necessary precaution of wearing a mask. In the video that he shared on his Instagram story, the Shershaah star is seen sporting a casual tee with a matching black cap and mask. As the star recorded the boomerang, he reminded all fans to keep their 'masks on,' just like he did in the video. The actor was snapped recently at the airport too when he headed out of Mumbai.

As Sidharth shared the boomerang, he wrote, "I protect you, you protect me." The video was picked up by several fan clubs of the actor and his effort to remind people to wear a mask was lauded.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. Now, he will be seen next in Shershaah with Kiara Advani. The film is a biopic based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, who was the hero of the Kargil War of 1999. The film is helmed by Visnuvardhan and produced by 's Dharma Productions. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra makes a quick stop at his new home before heading to the airport; Gauri Khan snapped

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Share your comment ×