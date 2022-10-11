Sidharth Malhotra shares his fanboy moment with Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday; WATCH

It is a very special day for all Amitabh Bachchan fans as the megastar is celebrating his 80th birthday. Social media is filled with wishes for the legend and fans cannot stop sharing pictures of the veteran star and wishing him on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to share a fond memory of themselves and Big B with their fans. One of them is Sidharth Malhotra . The Thank God actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him meeting Big B on his shooting set and wished him on his birthday.

In the video shared by Sidharth Malhotra, we can see him looking dapper in cream-colored pants which he paired with a brown textured tee and layered with a brown jacket. He completed his look with black shoes. The actor can be seen walking on the sets where Amitabh Bachchan appears to be shooting. As Big B is entering the sets, Sidharth calls him from behind, both of them hug each other after which Sidharth asks the legendary actor to sign a poster for him. The poster is of his film Deewaar. Sharing this cute video, Sidharth wrote, “A fanboy moment with the legend is no less than a dream coming true. You are the ultimate superstar, and shall always continue to be... You have added shine to cinema and have made a profound impact on us. May your birthday be as wonderful as your presence. Happy 80th Birthday legend! @amitabhbachchan.”

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s post: