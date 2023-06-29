Sidharth Malhotra shares his review on wife Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha; See what he thinks

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra never miss any chance to praise each other's works on social media. On June 29, Kiara and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theaters and the movie is receiving lot of love from the audience. A while ago, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share his review on the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha and in return, Kiara Advani also responded.

Sidharth Malhotra gives his review on Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sidharth Malhotra shared his valuable review on his wife Kiara Advani’s latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Shershaah actor wrote, “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

After a while, Kiara Advani reposted Sidharth’s response to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my love” and added love-filled emojis.

On June 28, the Shershaah couple attended the celebrity special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha together. The duo looked all things gorgeous as they attended the event hand-in-hand. Kiara's parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Advani also attended the screening and fans went all hearts seeing Sidharth’s bond with his wife’s parents.

Post watching the film, Sidharth and Kiara were seen exiting a theatre together amid heavy rains. Serving husband goals, the 38-year-old actor held his wife Kiara close and sheltered her with an umbrella. The video was shared by a paparazzo and it won the hearts of fans.

About Sid-Kiara’s love story

The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of their OTT superhit film, Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara dated for a few years, before tying the knot in February 2023. Their marriage was a dreamy one with close family members and friends in attendance.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the screens today, on June 29. It tells the story of a unique story of Satyaprem Aggarwal aka Sattu and Katha Kapadia, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, respectively. The cast of the film also features Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others in key roles.

