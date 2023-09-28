Sidharth Malhotra shares PIC enjoying sunset, fans wonder if Kiara Advani captured the ‘magical’ moment

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is a delightful performer and a doting husband to wife Kiara Advani. The charm in his personality and needless to say, his wonderful acting skills, have always kept his fans hooked on to him. The actor, who keeps giving his fans glimpses of his on-screen and off-screen life every now and then, has once again shared a picture of himself on social media as he seemed to be enjoying the sunset. However, while Sid looked as stunning as ever, fans have been wondering whether Kiara Advani was behind the lens.

Sidharth Malhotra shares picture relishing the ‘magic hour’

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday evening, the Mission Majnu actor shared a picture of himself enjoying the evening sunset. The picture, which had a side view of the actor’s face, also comprised a breathtaking sunset in the background. Sharing the photograph, he captioned the post, “The magic hour doing its magic.”

Fans wonder if Kiara Advani turned photographer for husband Sidharth Malhotra

As Sidharth shared the picture on Instagram yesterday, the post was followed by a heap of comments dropping in. Many fans wondered if Kiara Advani stood behind the lens as Sidharth Malhotra posed for the photo. A fan said, “Sidharth Malhotra through the lens of Kiara Advani” and another fan said, “Pc credit : @kiaraaliaadvani.” A fan mentioned, “Who clicked the picture?.”

While several fans have been wondering if Kiara Adavani turned into photographer for Sidharth Malhotra, many gushed over the actor’s charm. “You are the magic”, “Making ordinary moments extraordinary!!! You make magic happen every time anytime anywhere”, “Such A Cool Picture” read Sidharth’s fans’ comments.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

While Sidharth Malhotra’s “magical” picture surely caught everyone’s attention, let’s dive into the actor’s work front. Having made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Sidharth has been flourishing ever since. While he was earlier seen in Mission Majnu alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna, he will soon appear in the cop thriller web series Indian Police Force, wherein he will play the lead role.

