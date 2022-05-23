Sidharth Malhotra shares a throwback photo suggesting he has come a long way in the entertainment industry

Sidharth Malhotra is almost ten years old in the entertainment industry with his first film being Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The 37-year-old actor has come a long way and has had his set of hits and misses. His last film Shershaah set digital records for an Indian original on Amazon Prime and gave his career a much-needed boost. Sidharth Malhotra is busy with a number of projects in the theatrical and digital space which are set to release in the next couple of years.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo on Instagram captioned, “The only time you should ever look back, is to see how far you've come...#Throwback”. Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram post is black and white. He can be seen in his suave and classy look as he probably looks back at his journey from an Assistant Director on My Name Is Khan to being a heartthrob of millions. Sidharth Malhotra’s journey has been inspiring. After a turbulent last few years, it seems like Sidharth Malhotra has finally gotten into his groove as he is taking up projects with good commercial value which can help him form a loyal fan base for himself. Sidharth Malhotra has been a part of appreciated movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor And Sons, Ittefaq and most recently Shershaah and with good movie choices, it is certain that he can make it to the big league.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram post:

Sidharth Malhotra is busy working on a number of projects. His next film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna shall see a July release and then he has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, helmed by Indra Kumar. He is simultaneously shooting for Yodha co-starring Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and a web series on the Indian Police Force, curated by Rohit Shetty on Amazon Prime. With an exciting lineup of movies, Sidharth Malhotra is expected to have a good run both theatrically and on streaming. We wish Sidharth Malhotra all the very best for his future endeavours.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in black coat in new PIC from Istanbul; Fan says ‘Man crush everyday’