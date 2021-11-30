Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Shershaah’ being an answer to naysayers: That is how I function as a person

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani led ‘Shershaah’ received raved reviews from the critics and audiences alike. Sidharth got praised for his wonderful performances as Vikram Batra. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sidharth spoke about feeling a sense of validation after Shershaah and the success of the film being an answer to the naysayers. Sidharth also glanced at his journey where he mentioned that he came to Mumbai nearly 16 years ago and started off as a model and gave several auditions to eventually land Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student of the Year’.

Speaking about Shershaah being an answer to his naysayers Sidharth said, “That is possibly how I function as a person. That is also how my journey has been, whether industry or otherwise. I came to Mumbai 14-16 years ago, when I was 21-22, and I have seen so many ups and downs, whether it was giving auditions as an actor, or modeling, trying to make money to pay rent, and then assisting, then getting a break by getting selected from my audition”. The 36-year-old actor mentioned that people’s opinions matter to him as he lets himself get affected.

“Eventually, you know if you have done something which is of value, substance, and the audience needs to feel that. I feel it is a great sense of validation Shershaah has given me, which I instinctively felt I want to be a part of. Producers’ hands changed, then directors changed, writers for the film changed! But I said this is what I want to be a part of. All these changes can throw you off,” said Sidharth Malhotra.

