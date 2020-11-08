  1. Home
Sidharth Malhotra signs new film helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and Amar Utala: Report

Sidharth Malhotra has some interesting projects lined up after Shershaah. Read on for further details.
29544 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra signs new film helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and Amar Utala: Report
Sidharth Malhotra has some interesting projects lined up much to the excitement of his fans. While everyone eagerly awaits the release of his upcoming movie Shershaah, the actor has reportedly signed up a few more projects. As per a report by Times of India, Sidharth has signed a film that will be directed by Shantanu Bagchi and helmed by Amar Utala. However, the balance cast for the same is yet to be decided. Sources reveal that the movie is based on true events. 

Reports suggest that Butala has turned an independent producer but might reach out for collaboration for Sidharth’s upcoming project. Earlier, Pinkvilla had also exclusively revealed that the talented actor has signed up for another action thriller. According to sources, “They wanted a young actor to play the lead and offered it to Sidharth. He liked the script and agreed to be part of the project. The film is a well-conceptualized spy thriller with several stunts and action sequences in it.”

Meanwhile, apart from Shershaah, the actor has two more movies lined up which are Thank God and the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s DJ. Reports suggest that his dates have also been locked in for both the projects. The actor has another project lined up which is a remake of the movie Thadam. It has been reportedly titled Gumrah. Sidharth has been grabbing headlines for another reason which is regarding his rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani. 

Credits :Times of India

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Amazing line up.. Shershaah, Gumrah, Thank God, DJ remake, Ronnie screwvala's next and now this... May all these films bcm successful fingers crossed. All the best & God bless you Sidharth.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wish u luck sid.

