Sidharth Malhotra snapped for the first time after wedding with Kiara Advani, paps say ‘shadi ke baad aaj…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed all the limelight ever since the two got hitched for life. These two tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of close friends and family. Their extended celebration went on with a reception in Delhi and then a star-studded one in Mumbai. Well, now that the celebrations are over the couple seems to have gotten back to work. Today the newlywed actor was spotted in the city and the paps were really happy to snap him. Sidharth Malhotra snapped in the city today

In the video shared by the famous paparazzi account, we can see Sidharth Malhotra with his upcoming movie Yodha’s team. The actor looked handsome as always and had a bright smile on his face. He was wearing a light blue denim shirt that he paired with shiny grey tracks. Sidharth completed his look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. The moment he poses for the paparazzi, they tell him ‘shaadi ke baad aaj mil rahe ho’. In response, the actor only replies ‘Yodha’ and smiles. Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s video:

Karan Johar reacts on signing 3 film deal with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani According to reports doing the rounds on the internet, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film contract with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Reacting to the media’s question on whether the filmmaker signed a three-film contract with the couple, Karan Johar replied, “Not at all.” This clear message settles all rumors about the claim. A source close to Dharma Productions also dismissed such rumors and stated that Sidharth and Kiara are so close to Karan that they do not need to sign a contract. He added, “The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now? All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them.”

