Sidharth Malhotra is a 'soldier back at work' after COVID 19 break as he resumes Shershaah shoot; PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to drop photos from his vanity van as he returned to work after a COVID 19 induced break. The actor resumed shooting for Shershaah co-starring Kiara Advani today.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for Shershaah after a long break due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often, he shared photos and updates on social media. From chilling at home with his pet dog to sharing selfies on social media, Sidharth kept his fans entertained amid the COVID 19 lockdown as well. However, now, it seems post the unlock, the actor has returned to work and resumed shooting.

Taking to his social media handles, Sidharth dropped photos of himself on the sets of his patriotic film Shershaah. In the photos, Sidharth is seen sitting in his vanity van and getting ready to shoot for the remaining portions of the film. We can see the actor taking all precautions and his team member could be seen sporting a cover and a mask. With it, Sidharth was elated to return to shoot after a long COVID 19 induced break.  

Sharing the photos, Sidharth wrote, "Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah." As soon as the actor shared photos, fans started wishing him all the luck to complete the shoot of the film. 

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Meanwhile, Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra who was also awarded the Paramvir Chakra posthumously. The film also stars Kiara who plays Vikram's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar. The film was earlier scheduled to release this year. However, due to COVID 19 outbreak, it was postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced. 

