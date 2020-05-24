Sidharth Malhotra spends 'fun outdoors' on his balcony but teases with throwback pics that are a real treat

Sidharth Malhotra shared some pre-lockdown photos of himself on a vacation and it surely made us miss the outdoors. Check it out below.

may not have enjoyed a great run at the box office in recent times, but his dedicated social media following only seems to be increasing by the day. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share with his 10.8 million followers about what he was up to. Since the lockdown, Sidharth indirectly revealed that the only outdoors that he has ventured in is his very own balcony. Stating that he was about to do the same today, the actor teased his fans with a couple of throwback photos.

The actor shared some pre-lockdown photos of himself on a vacation and it surely made us miss the outdoors. The photos are a real treat as Sidharth can be seen standing shirtless atop a small motor boat. The actor's washboard abs are on full display as he can be seen staring into the distance in his black sunglasses.

The caption for the photos reads, "Ready with my shades for the sun n some fun outdoors .... my balcony! #Lockdown4 #StayHome." Check it out below:

Just a week ago, Sidharth had revealed that during the lockdown he also baked his own bread and makes sure to enjoy all the little things in his life.

On the work front, rumoured lovebirds, Sidharth and Kiara Advani, will be seen romancing each other in 's next production venture Shershaah. The makers wanted to release the film on July 3, 2020, four days before the Param Vir Chakra awardee's death anniversary. However, with the Coronavirus outbreak, release for films remains unclear. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the makers are in advanced talks with Netflix to release it on OTT platform.

