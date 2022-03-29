Sidharth Malhotra spotted; Ananya Panday opts for pink athleisure, Tiger Shroff dons lilac suit; PICS

This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and Tiger Shroff in the city as they headed out for some chores. Sidharth was spotted at the Bandra locality in the dream city of Mumbai. The Kapoor & Sons actor kept his outfit-of-the-day quite casual as he was seen donning an all-black outfit featuring a tee-shirt, a pair of trousers, and a mouth mask. He wrapped up the look with a pair of red shoes. On the work front, Sidharth has Mission Majnu and Yodha in the pipeline.

Coming to Ananya Panday, the young actress was papped outside a yoga studio in Bandra as well. She was seen sporting a bright pink athleisure wear featuring a top and a pair of tights. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun, and she also had a mouth mask on. For footwear, Ananya wore a pair of pink slippers. Recently seen in Gehraiyaan, Ananya has Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. Apart from that, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Tiger Shroff was also spotted by the paparazzi, outside Krome Studio in Bandra. The actor opted for a formal look as he donned a plain white shirt with a lilac coat and a matching pair of trousers. Needless to say, the Baaghi actor looked absolutely suave in his attire. Tiger has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. Apart from that, he also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

