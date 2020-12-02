Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thadam remake pushed, actor says yes to action packed spy thriller instead?

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra was recently offered an action-packed spy thriller which seems to have interested him. Read on to know the details,

has been a busy bee ever since lockdown restrictions were eased down in Mumbai. The actor recently jetted off to Goa for a song shoot with Diana Penty. On the films front, Sidharth will next be seen in Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and has a few other films lined up in his kitty. However, as per latest reports, the actor was set to star in the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil action thriller Thadam. But, that may not be the case now.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Thadam remake has been pushed. Instead, Sidharth was recently offered an action-packed spy thriller which seems to have interested him. The actor has reportedly given his nod to the project and will soon start working on it.

The spy thriller will be directed by ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Amar Butala. Not just that, Sidharth is expected to start prepping for his avatar this month and if all goes well, he may kick-start shooting the project in January 2021.

A source told the portal, "Sidharth loved the script and came on board immediately. Conceptualised as a slick thriller that is high on action, the movie will see him play a spy. The actor is expected to begin the prep by December-end before the director calls for action in January. The Hindi adaptation of Thadam, which is to be directed by Vardhan Ketkar, has been pushed for now."

Do you think Sidharth Malhotra's next few films will be crucial at the box office? Let us know in the comments below.

