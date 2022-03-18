Sidharth Malhotra steals hearts in black faux leather jacket; Rumoured GF Kiara Advani reacts

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In his over-a decade-long career, Sidharth has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen, which has earned him many fans. But apart from impressing his fans with his acting skills, Sidharth also entertains them on social media, where he often treats them to glimpse of his life. Moreover, his followers swoon over his stunning pictures and videos, and they keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back tonight, Sidharth posted a slew of pictures looking quite dapper. Apart from netizens, his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani has reacted to the post as well.

A few hours back, Sidharth Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle and posted a few pictures of himself. The actor can be seen donning a white shirt, a black tie, and a black faux leather jacket, along with a pair of black trousers. Needless to say, the actor looked quite handsome as he rocked his clean-shaven look. Sharing the photos, Sidharth captioned the post, “Make it simple but significant!”

As soon as he shared the post, fans and followers flooded it with likes and comments. Many left red heart emojis and fire emojis. Among others, Sidharth’s rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani also liked his post.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s post:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershah. He now has Mission Majnu in the pipeline, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, the actor also has Yodha in the pipeline with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra arrives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Shahid Kapoor’s B’day bash; VIDEO