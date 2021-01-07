Sidharth Malhotra stoked to announce first film 'Thankgod' with Ajay Devgn, reunites with Rakul Preet Singh

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to announce his next film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Check out his announcement below.

has been making headlines for his picturesque Maldives vacation and rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani in the last few weeks. While his upcoming film Shershaah is still in the works, the actor took to social media to announce his brand new film titled Thankgod. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, SIdharth was ecstatic as he revealed that the project will be his first film with .

Not just that, Sidharth also announced that he will reuniting with his Aiyaary co-star Rakul Preet Singh for the project. While the story details are still under wraps, the actor revealed that it is a slice of life comedy film. A shift from the usual intense roles that the actor has been seen in the last few projects, the shooting for Thankgod will begin this month.

Sidharth tweeted, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn & @Indra_kumar_9, also starring @rakulpreet #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month.Stay tuned! #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AshokThakeria @SunirKheterpal @DeepakMukut @anandpandit63 #YashShah @TSeries #MarutiInternational #tseries."

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh is currently working on Mayday with Ajay Devgn who is also directing the film. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. As for Sidharth, the actor will next be seen in Shershah with rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani. The film is set to release this year after a delay due to the pandemic but the release date has not yet been revealed.

Credits :Pinkvilla

