Sidharth Malhotra strikes a pose in an all white attire on the beach and sends fans into a meltdown

Sidharth Malhotra shared another photo from the sandy beaches of Goa and this time the actor's attire was a complete surprise. Check it out below.

has been treating his fans, one photo at a time. The actor recently was in the sunshine state of Goa and his eagle-eyed fans kept an eye out for his appearances. From spotting him on the sets of a song shoot to the actor's dinner on a beach with his cast and crew, Sidharth's photos and videos have been taking social media by storm.

On Wednesday, Sidharth shared another photo from the sandy beaches of Goa and this time the actor's attire was a complete surprise. Instead of opting for comfortable and breezy beach outfits, Sidharth wore a plain white T-shirt and white pants. The actor was also seen sporting sunglasses to beat the heat. The super stylish photo shows Sid kneeling down and posing for the came while looking away.

Sidharth captioned the photo, "Kneel down to nature..#beachday #naturelover." The actor was flooded with heart and fire emojis from fans who he sent into a meltdown with his picture. While one fan simply dropped love struck emojis, another one wrote, 'Machayenge'.

Take a look at Sidharth's latest Instagram post below:

The actor will next be seen in Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. While their film release is months away, Kiara was snapped leaving Sidharth's residence on Wednesday morning. She quickly stepped out of the building and zoomed off in her car. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara have not confirmed their relationship rumours. Click the link below to see Kiara's latest photos.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kiara Advani gets snapped as she exits rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×