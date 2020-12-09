  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra strikes a pose in an all white attire on the beach and sends fans into a meltdown

Sidharth Malhotra shared another photo from the sandy beaches of Goa and this time the actor's attire was a complete surprise. Check it out below.
22650 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra strikes a pose in an all white attire on the beach and sends fans into a meltdown.Sidharth Malhotra strikes a pose in an all white attire on the beach and sends fans into a meltdown.
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Malhotra has been treating his fans, one photo at a time. The actor recently was in the sunshine state of Goa and his eagle-eyed fans kept an eye out for his appearances. From spotting him on the sets of a song shoot to the actor's dinner on a beach with his cast and crew, Sidharth's photos and videos have been taking social media by storm. 

On Wednesday, Sidharth shared another photo from the sandy beaches of Goa and this time the actor's attire was a complete surprise. Instead of opting for comfortable and breezy beach outfits, Sidharth wore a plain white T-shirt and white pants. The actor was also seen sporting sunglasses to beat the heat. The super stylish photo shows Sid kneeling down and posing for the came while looking away. 

Sidharth captioned the photo, "Kneel down to nature..#beachday #naturelover." The actor was flooded with heart and fire emojis from fans who he sent into a meltdown with his picture. While one fan simply dropped love struck emojis, another one wrote, 'Machayenge'. 

Take a look at Sidharth's latest Instagram post below: 

The actor will next be seen in Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. While their film release is months away, Kiara was snapped leaving Sidharth's residence on Wednesday morning. She quickly stepped out of the building and zoomed off in her car. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara have not confirmed their relationship rumours. Click the link below to see Kiara's latest photos. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kiara Advani gets snapped as she exits rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani gets snapped as she exits rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's residence
Kiara Advani sends a virtual hug to rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra after he praises Indoo Ki Jawani trailer
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra send fans into a meltdown with their NEW photo from Shershaah prep
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts his handsome new look as he bids adieu to 'lockdown locks'; Kiara Advani loves it
Kiara Advani says 'I'm single till I'm married' amid dating rumours with Shershaah co star Sidharth Malhotra
WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra goes on a monsoon trek and shares the most breathtaking views, including him
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Destroy my guts babbyyyyy

Anonymous 1 hour ago

hottie