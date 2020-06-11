Sidharth Malhotra is sure to drive away your midweek blues as he goes horse riding in throwback video; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra is always up for a sport, be it scuba diving or playing cricket, the actor seems up for a challenge. Check out his horse riding video below.

may not be taking the box office by storm in recent times, but the actor has surely managed to keep his fans hooked to his social media as he continues to share photos and videos. Thanks to his loyal base of fans and fan clubs, Sidharth is much loved. We came across this old video of the actor and it will surely drive away your midweek blues. Sidharth is always up for a sport, be it scuba diving or playing cricket, the actor seems up for a challenge.

So, it did not come as a surprise when Sidharth took up horse riding lessons around 2015. Soon after, Sidharth became quite good at it and we came across a video where the actor can be seen riding a horse like a complete pro. In the video, Sidharth can be seen in the distance as he steadily rides his horse while approaching towards the camera. Wearing a pair of dark glasses and an apt attire, Sidharth definitely looks smart and charming.

Check out the video below:

Sidharth graced the box office in 2019 with two films mainly Marjaavaan and Jabariya Jodi. Both the films did decent at the box office but were nothing to write home about. He will next be seen sharing screen space with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in Shershaah. The film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan. It will revolve around the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth in the titular role.

