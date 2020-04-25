Sidharth Malhotra sweating out during a workout in THIS pic will drive away your quarantine blues

Sidharth Malhotra, who has been practising self quarantine, is making sure to stick to his workout regime during the lockdown to stay in proper shape.

The nationwide lockdown has adversely affected everyone and there is no denying of this fact. As we all know, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and all other institutions have been shut down for an indefinite period. However, in the midst of all this, many of our beloved Bollywood celebs have kept the spirit on within the vicinity of their homes. Most of them are known to be fitness freaks because of which they have been continuing their workout sessions at home.

We can take the examples of the handsome hunks and here. And the latest to join this category of celebs is . The Ek Villain actor has recently shared a picture on his social media handle which is sure to dole out major fitness goals for others out there. Sid, who was wearing grey athleisure, was seen sweating it out inside his personal gym while showing off his oh so cool biceps. He also gave it an encouraging caption which will make you plan your workout regime as he wrote, “Good things come to those who sweat! #SidFit”

Check out the picture below:

Talking about his upcoming work, Sidharth will be seen Shershaah which is the biopic of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra and will essay the role of the brave heart soldiee. The biographical action drama has been making headlines ever since the announcements about the movie going on floors was rolled out on the internet. The film also stars Kiara Advani who portrays the role of the actor’s love interest in the movie. It has been produced by ace Bollywood filmmaker and is slated to release on July 3, 2020.

