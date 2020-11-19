Sidharth Malhotra takes to cycling to burn ‘all the yummy Delhi food’ after treating himself on Diwali

Sidharth Malhotra has taken to cycling to burn his calories and shared a glimpse of it on his social media. Check out the video.

It is no secret that our B-Town celebrities leave no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. They spend hours in a gym to get chiselled abs and toned body. From B-Town hunks to actresses, all make it a point to stay fit. In recent times, and Kriti Sanon have been sharing glimpses of their intense workout on social media. And joining them is , who is currently in Delhi with family.

The Student of the Year actor has taken to cycling to reduce extra calories. Taking to his Instagram handle, the dashing actor shared a picture wherein he can be riding a cycle. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Burning those extra calories on these wheels!” The actor looks uber cool in blue jacket and black trousers. Needless to say, his latest post is shelling out major fitness goals. The picture has amassed likes from his friends in the film industry including . The Marjaavaan star also posted a video wherein he can be seen enjoying cycling. He captioned the video as, “Cycling to burn all the yummy Delhi food #foodlove #home #exercise #sidfit.”

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram posts:

The 35-year-old actor has been quite active on social media lately. Earlier, he had posted a stunning picture of himself on the occasion of Diwali. In the photo, he was at his traditional best and left everyone awestruck of his dapper looks. Sidharth was seen wearing a stylish printed kurta with Nehru jacket. On the professional front, the actor will be seen next in Shershaah with Kiara Advani. Helmed by Visnuvardhan, the film is a biopic based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, who was the hero of the Kargil War of 1999. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

