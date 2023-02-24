Sidharth Malhotra taking care of his ‘wife’ Kiara Advani’s likes proves he's a doting husband; WATCH

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the newest married couple in the Bollywood industry. These two had a royal wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 amidst the presence of close friends and family followed by an intimate reception in Delhi and a star-studded one in Mumbai. Since then the lovebirds have been sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremonies and making all the fans go gaga over them. Recently, the Shershaah actor was spotted at an event in Mumbai for the first time after getting married. He looked handsome as always but what caught everyone’s attention was the way he addressed Kiara and spoke about her. Sidharth Malhotra spoke about Kiara Advani at an event

Last night Sidharth Malhotra arrived at the launch of the prestigious brand Ralph Lauren’s Club in Mumbai. He looked dapper in a white shirt that he paired with black trousers, a white coloured coat, and a black bow. The Mission Majnu actor completed his look with black formal shoes. We got our hands on a clip from the event where the actor talks about his perfume collection. He can be heard saying, “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big addition to one of my night perfumes and I hope my wife likes it.” Check out the video: