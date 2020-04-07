Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's Masakali 2.0 poster is all things love; song set to release on THIS date

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are teaming up yet again for a new single titled Masakali 2.0. The single is recreated from the original song that featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6.

and Tara Sutaria, even if for a brief moment, have made fans believe that they might be dating because of their unmissable chemistry. From refusing to comment on their relationship or their onscreen chemistry in Marjaavaan, Sidharth and Tara have set many fans' heart aflutter. The two are teaming up yet again for a new single. Titled Masakali 2.0, the single is recreated from the original song that featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6.

The extremely popular song starred and Abhishek Bachchan back in the day. It will now be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and star Sidharth and Tara. The stars shared the song's poster on Instagram and wrote, "This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist!" They also announced that the song will be releasing on April 8, Wednesday. Directed by Adil Shaikh, and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, Masakali 2.0 will be a breath of fresh air amid no new releases from the entertainment industry in the past few weeks.

Check out Masakali 2.0 poster below:

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the song, Sidharth has said, "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti." Despite having rehearsed only once, Tara and Sid managed to shoot the song as Tara revealed, “It was a breeze. It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid tempo tune.”

What are your thoughts on Masakali 2.0 poster? Let us know in the comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More