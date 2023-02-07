Sidharth Malhotra to bring wife Kiara Advani straight to Delhi home from Jaisalmer; Reception details inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have tied the knot today, February 7 and have united for life. These two tied the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their family and close friends. The couple had arrived in Jaisalmer on February 5th itself and since then their pre-wedding festivities had begun. Now as we wait for them to upload their wedding pictures, we got our hands on some information regarding their travel and reception plans. Scroll down to read all the details. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception

After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, according to reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration are not getting over anytime soon. It is reported that the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further state that the newlyweds will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence. The couple will host a reception on February 9 in Delhi. On Feb 10, Sid-Kiara will be back in Mumbai. Earlier reports stated that the Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai reception on February 12 and invite media as well.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding outfit details As per the details given by a staff member of Suryagrah Palace, Sidharth Malhotra wore a white coloured sherwani, while Kiara Advani wore a Pink coloured lehenga. The man further said that Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor amongst others were present throughout the wedding. Kjo also danced through the entire baraat and in fact, Sid also danced for his bride. The man also said that the actor changed 2 pagdi’s. Wikipedia updates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marital status It is Wikipedia official. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wikipedia status has changed and the spouse names have been updated. Now all eyes are just on their Instagram handles to see their wedding pictures.

