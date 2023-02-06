Sidharth Malhotra to shift to a sea-facing bungalow with wife Kiara Advani after their wedding?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7 and the excitement of the fans has reached its peak. The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be have already reached Jaisalmer where their wedding is going to take place. In fact, both their families and friends from Bollywood like Shahid Kapoor , Karan Johar, and others have also reached Suryagarh Palace. As much as fans are eagerly waiting to see Sid and Kiara’s wedding pictures they are also interested in knowing where will the newlyweds put up after they head back to Mumbai. Now the latest buzz is that the Baar Baar Dekho actor is keen on shifting to a bungalow and has shortlisted a few properties in Juhu.

According to reports in Mid Day, a source close to the couple has revealed that Sidharth Malhotra has been on a house-hunting spree for the past couple of months. The actor is currently living in a lavish apartment in Pali Hill but is now eager to move into a bungalow. It is said that the actor has shortlisted a few properties in Juhu and if the reports are to be believed then he is keen on having a sea-facing home just like his current Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea. The source further revealed that a bungalow in JVPD has caught the actor’s attention. The bungalow is said to be spread across 3,500 square-foot property and it is located on the 6th road in JVPD. “The property comes with a fat price tag of R70 crore. However, Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready,” adds the source.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared inside details from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet ceremony. The sangeet began at 11 pm last night and went on till about 4 am in the morning. “In terms of performances, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families gave two separate performances on the actors’ popular chartbusters, and the couple even joined them on stage,” shared a source.

On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara will get married to each other. Ahead of the wedding, the couple and their guests will enjoy the pre-wedding festivities. During their sangeet ceremony, the love birds performed to their hit songs from Shershaah. Speaking of their wedding, they are expected to wear Manish Malhotra's ensemble. Their fans can't wait to see them as man and wife.