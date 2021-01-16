Sidharth Malhotra turns 36: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky & other celebs send birthday love to the star

On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra’s 36th birthday, Bollywood celebrities have poured in birthday wishes for the dashing actor.

, who is considered to be one of the most talented actors of Bollywood, has turned a year older today. He is going to celebrate his 36th birthday with his parents. The actor hasn’t planned anything major this year. While speaking with the Hindustan Times, Sidharth has said, “I missed family time last year so I am thanking God that I will get to spend family time.” Now, on his special day, fans, as well as his friends and colleagues from the industry have flooded the social media with sweet birthday wishes for the star.

Apart from and Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood celebrities like , Manoj Bajpayee, , Vicky Kaushal and others have taken to their respective social media handle to wish the Marjaavaan actor on his birthday. Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to wish the birthday boy. He wrote "Here's to many more birthdays & entertaining years at the movies. Best wishes always, Sid! "

Here's to many more birthdays & entertaining years at the movies. Best wishes always, Sid! @SidMalhotra — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 16, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently busy in promoting his upcoming web show The Family Man Season 2, has also taken to his Twitter handle to wish Sidharth in the cutest way. He wrote, “O mr. @SidMalhotra a very happy birthday Birthday cake dilli da Munda !!! Keep shining my friend!!”

O mr. @SidMalhotra a very happy birthday dilli da Munda !!! Keep shining my friend!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 16, 2021

Katrina Kaif, who was earlier linked with Sidharth, has taken to her Instagram story to wish him. She has shared a picture of Sidharth and wrote, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY @SIDMALHOTRA – WISH U ALL THE HAPPINESS U COULD EVER WISH FOR – STAY AS WONDERFUL AS U ARE,” followed with a smiley.

Vicky Kaushal has shared a stunning picture of him along with Sidharth and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUDDY! HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST YEAR AHEAD! @SIDMALHOTRA.”

Here’s wishing Sidharth Malhotra a very happy birthday!

Also Read: Akshay Kumar wants to meet birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra for THIS reason, pens a sweet wish for him; See Post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Share your comment ×