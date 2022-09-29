Sidharth Malhotra turns 'Musafir' in Manali as he shoots for Yodha in latest PIC

Sidharth Malhotra has now become one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student of The Year in 2012 alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor manages to charm everyone with his acting and personality. Now, after the massive success of his 2021 released film, Shershah, Sidharth will be seen next in Dharma Productions' Yodha which is a huge actioner. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

The Baar Baar Dekho actor who is shooting for Yodha in Manali, Himachal Pradesh shared a picture on his Instagram handle from a picturesque location. "Musafir hoon yaaron...#kishorekumarsongs #legend," Sidharth captioned the post. In the photo, the actor is seen donning a checkered shirt and teamed it up with cargo pants. As soon as he shared the new photos, many fans and followers dropped immense love for her in the comments section. A user wrote: "as usual killing sir." A second user added: "Handsome Malhotra."