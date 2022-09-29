Sidharth Malhotra turns 'Musafir' in Manali as he shoots for Yodha in latest PIC
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.
Sidharth Malhotra has now become one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student of The Year in 2012 alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor manages to charm everyone with his acting and personality. Now, after the massive success of his 2021 released film, Shershah, Sidharth will be seen next in Dharma Productions' Yodha which is a huge actioner. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.
The Baar Baar Dekho actor who is shooting for Yodha in Manali, Himachal Pradesh shared a picture on his Instagram handle from a picturesque location. "Musafir hoon yaaron...#kishorekumarsongs #legend," Sidharth captioned the post. In the photo, the actor is seen donning a checkered shirt and teamed it up with cargo pants. As soon as he shared the new photos, many fans and followers dropped immense love for her in the comments section. A user wrote: "as usual killing sir." A second user added: "Handsome Malhotra."
Check out Sidharth Malhotra's PIC:
Meanwhile, Yodha is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022 and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie will be the production label's first-ever action film franchise and Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in it.
Apart from Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The fantasy comedy film is directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. It is scheduled to release on 25 October 2022. Next, he also Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, who is playing the female lead in the project. He also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra reveals having a ‘very extreme journey’ as he came from 'non-filmy' background