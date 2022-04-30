Sidharth Malhotra uploads an aesthetic PIC; Fan says 'You are such an art'

Sidharth Malhotra is one o the hottest actors in Bollywood. While Sidharth made his debut almost a decade ago with Student of The Year opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, he has only proved his mettle and versatility with his movies. The actor is quite active on his Instagram and loves to make our hearts flutter with his drop-dead gorgeous pictures and videos. Whenever he shares a picture on social media, it gets flooded with likes and comments by netizens who can’t help but swoon over his good looks. Just a few hours ago, he shared a beautiful picture and ah, we are in love!

Currently, Sidharth is in Istanbul for an ongoing project. He has been consistent with sharing bits and pieces of the beautiful city with his fans. In today’s post, he posed in front of a gorgeous graffiti-adorned wall. He wore a basic and smart outfit: white tee, black jeans and a leather jacket. He also sported a pair of classy sunglasses. Along with the post, he wrote a deep caption that resonated with the picture. He wrote, “I've learned more in the streets than in any classroom. #hustle #streetart." Of course, his post absolutely went viral as fans couldn’t stop fawning over him. One wrote, “You are such an art”. On the other hand, another fan commented, “The background + The ART himself @sidmalhotra"

Take a look at Sidharth's post:

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Apart from this, Sidharth will feature in Dharma Productions’ aerial actioner Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He recently announced his digital debut Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty.

