Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan have a quirky wish for Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular names in the South industry. Well, the actress enjoys a fan following not only down South but has made many go gaga over her cuteness even in the North. Now she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actors have wrapped up the film recently and the pictures and videos that they shared on their social media are proof that these two share a great bond. Well, today is Rahsmika’s birthday and Sid had a cute wish for her. Even Varun Dhawan shared a video to wish her in a quirky way.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor can be seen wearing a green army print jacket over his white tee and blue denim in the picture as he held Rashmika who stuns in a beige coloured dress. Sid wrote, “Happy Birthday Rashmika! Wish all your missions this year are successful, big hug and love.” On the other hand, Varun Dhawan shared a video of the two dancing and wrote, “Happy birthday Rashmika! Here’s to many more workouts and dance numbers.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She is soon going to make her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Then she has Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. And if the latest buzz is to be believed then she is also considered opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.