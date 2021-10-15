Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan & more rejoice as team Sooryavanshi invites everyone 'back to cinemas'

After months of getting postponed, Sooryavanshi is finally getting released in theatres on November 5. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in cameo appearances. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action drama was expected to release in March but owing to the second wave it got postponed. However, after months of waiting it is getting released on Diwali. The makers have released a new promo featuring the lead actors and they are seen urging people to return to cinema halls.

On the eve of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his much anticipated film Sooryavanshi. He wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas." Same was shared by celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and others. Katrina wrote, “18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!"

Varun wrote, “#backtocinemas. It’s not about just one film this is for our entire industry please come and support cinemas and watch the films releasing on the big screen. @itsrohitshetty sir salute to your passion #sooryavanshi is out nov5 th. Can’t wait to go and experience it on the big screen.” Many more celebs including Esha Gupta dropped a comment on the post.

See here:

And The Magic of Cinema is Backkkk!! Matlab Seeetiiii aur Taaaaliii ke Liye Tayiyaar kyunki Aa Rahi hai Policeeee!! Can’t Wait to watch this Dhamaka on the Big Screen!! #RohitShetty Sir @ajaydevgn Sir @akshaykumar Sir @RanveerOfficial Paaajiii #backtocinemas #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/cgWz1wuJrF — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) October 15, 2021

To note, it is the fourth film in the cop universe, after blockbusters “Singham”, “Singham Returns” and “Simmba”.

