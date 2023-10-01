Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan's UNSEEN BTS pics from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's My Name Is Khan are unmissable

Karan Johar's hit film My Name is Khan starred the iconic Bollywood on-screen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles as Rizwan and Mandira Khan. The film told the story of an Indian Muslim man (played by Shah Rukh Khan) with Asperger's Syndrome. He embarks on a journey across the United States to meet President Barack Obama after his life is shaken by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kajol portrayed his wife in the film. The movie received praise for tackling a unique and impactful subject, featuring soulful music, excellent dialogues, and standout performances by SRK and Kajol. Today, Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions, posted some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film’s set.

Dharma Productions shares unseen pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from My Name Is Khan’s set

Today, on October 1, Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle to share a few BTS pictures from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer hit film My Name Is Khan. The pictures included candid shots of Shah Rukh, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan, who was responsible for the choreography. In one picture, Karan and SRK were seen with John Abraham. However, the most notable aspect was the unseen photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from the film's set. Both actors worked as assistant directors on the project. Sharing the series of pictures, Dharma Productions wrote, “But Today’s Saturday’ (BTS) which means…a new sneak-peek of masti, dosti & pyaar from the sets of #MyNameIsKhan!,” along with a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Adarsh Gourav recalls about how Sidharth Malhotra pranked him in My Name Is Khan

Adarsh Gourav began his acting journey as a child actor in the film My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar and featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In the film, he portrayed a younger version of SRK's character, Rizwan Khan. Following that, he has appeared in numerous well-received films and television shows. During an interaction with Mashable India, Adarsh Gourav recalled about the time when Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan used to assist Karan Johar on the same film and shared an anecdote when he got pranked by Sidharth. He said, “I’ll never forget this. There’s a shot in which I’m riding a bicycle, and Sidharth was like, ‘Do you know how to swim?’ I told him I didn’t, and he said, ‘Oh no, actually you have to swim across the stream to the other side, and you have to get out and then continue with the scene.’ I was stressed out for an entire hour, and I was afraid they’d fire me if I told them I didn’t know how to swim. I decided to stay quiet, ‘Jai Mata Di, let’s rock’. And before the scene started, I realized he was just messing around. Well played, full power.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar released in the year 2010.

