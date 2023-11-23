Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan were to be sent back from Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan set; here’s why

The fifth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8 is here and we bet you’re going to have a good laugh watching it. At the show, the filmmaker spoke about the time when the guests, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were almost sent back from the sets of My Name Is Khan. Read on to know why.

Karan Johar reveals why Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were to be sent back from the set of My Name Is Khan

Before making their acting debut with Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra worked as assistant directors in Shah Rukh Khan-led film My Name Is Khan. KJo was directing it while Shamshera director Karan Malhotra worked as chief assistant.

The team was shooting the film in a foreign location. However, both the actors were engaged with the costume department, said Karan Johar. He further added, “You (Varun) were engaged with an Indian girl and you were (Sid) engaged with a foreign girl in the department. Engaged, I’m using a very polite word to say what you were doing.”

Since both Varun and Sidharth were having ‘steamy affairs’, Karan Malhotra asked KJo if they could be sent back home. “The next morning, Karan Malhotra comes to me and says ‘Can we send two people home? Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra because they’re distracting the costume department,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director divulged.

Karan Johar used to wear shorts and direct on the beach

Their union took them to their SOTY times. As the trio took a trip down memory lane, Sid and Varun funnily recalled that Karan used to starve Alia Bhatt. Sid said, “You didn't want people to eat any food.” To this, Varun added, “He was not letting us eat. He had very rationed food coming over. There were no carbs. I remember you (Sidharth) were so dehydrated twice.” Sidharth stated, “It was child labor.”

The Badlapur actor further added that back then, it was a different Karan Johar. “He used to wear shorts and direct on the beach. He had more looks than us,” he laughed.

