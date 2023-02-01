Sidharth Malhotra visits Delhi for wedding preps; Kiara Advani is busy finalising her wedding outfit: VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the much-loved Bollywood couple are reportedly all set to enter wedlock soon. If the reports are to be believed, the popular Bollywood stars are set to tie the knot on February 6, this year. Even though both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are keeping mum over these reports, it is quite evident that the couple has already kickstarted the final round of preparations for their big day. The Shershaah actors are expected to make an official announcement on their wedding, soon.

As per the latest reports, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in his hometown Delhi, with his family. The latest updates suggest that the handsome star is personally handling the final round of wedding preparations, and wishes to give his personal touch to everything. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Sidharth Malhotra will fly to Rajasthan for his wedding from Delhi, along with his parents and close relatives. More updates on the same are expected to be out soon.

Kiara Advani spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence

The rumoured bride-to-be, on the other hand, is currently busy finalising her outfits for the wedding and other major functions. Kiara Advani was spotted at the residence of ace designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday night (January 31, 2023), as she reportedly arrived for a last-minute trial for her wedding lehenga. The actress looked pretty in a printed oversized grey sweatshirt, which she paired with black track pants. She completer her look with a no make-up look and a free hairdo. As per the reports, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra designs for their big day.

