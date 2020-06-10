Sidharth Malhotra was asked by a fan to describe rumoured GF Kiara Advani in one word; Here’s what he said

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will share screen space for the first time in Shershaah, a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

That Kiara Advani and are dating each other or not continues to remain a mystery as there has been no official confirmation on the same, however, fans of the actors continue to believe that the two are in a relationship. That said, recently, when Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani was interacting with her fans Live on Instagram, alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra crashed the chat and showered her with compliments. That’s right!

While Kiara was chatting with her fans, Sidharth left a comment that read, “Looking good,” and also, before leaving, Sid recommended Kiara that she should watch his recent film Marjaavaan during the lockdown. Kiara acknowledged Sidharth’s compliments and even thanked him for joining in on the conversation. And today, while interacting with his fans during the Ask me session on Instagram, when a fan asked Sidharth to describe Kiara in one word, the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’

Well, for all those who don’t know, Sidharth and Kiara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and that is why Sid’s answer to describe Kiara in one word was all about their film. Well, Sid played it safe, didn’t he? Talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

