Sidharth Malhotra will steal your heart with his smile as he vibes to ‘Ishq Wala Love', reminds fans of SOTY

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors among the current lot of Bollywood actors. In his almost a decade-long stint in the industry, the actor has delivered several loved and memorable performances. Apart from impressing fans with his acts in cinema, Sidharth also constantly wins their hearts with his chic and handsome looks. Netizens swoon over his pictures and videos on social media, while they keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back today, Sidharth posted a new reel on his Instagram handle and fans are reminded of his debut film, Student Of The Year.

Sidharth took to the photo and video sharing application and shared a new reel with his millions of followers and fans. In the video, Sidharth can be seen posing as he inclines on a wall. The actor looks effortlessly stylish in casual clothes, while the rhythmic purple lighting ups the aesthetic quotient of the video. An instrumental part of ‘Ishq Wala Love’ plays on in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Sidharth captioned the post with some witty wordplay. It read, “pur-ple dil ke paas….” referring to the lights and the song ‘pal pal dil ke paas’.

Click here to watch Sidharth Malhotra’s reel.

As soon as he shared the video, fans flooded it with likes and comments. Many got reminded of his character, Abhimanyu, from his 2012 debut film, Student Of The Year, which featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as well.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the recent film, Shershaah. He now has an interesting lineup of films including Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and Yodha, where he will share screen space with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

