Sidharth Malhotra wins hearts with his charming smile as he drops a stunning 'sun kissed' PHOTO

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Mission Majnu in Lucknow. Amid this, the actor shared a stunning photo of himself soaking in the sun.

Among the handsome stars in Bollywood, has managed to leave his female fans in awe of his stylish looks. Not just this, every time the Marjaavaan star shares a new photo on social media, it goes viral among his various fan clubs. The actor loves to keep his fans engaged on social media with latest updates from his life and work and speaking of this, his recent stunning photo has left fans gushing over his sweet and charming smile.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth dropped a photo in which he is seen enjoying the sunshine in the outdoors. In the photo, the Marjaavaan star is seen clad in a white tee while he stares at the sun and protects himself from the rays with his hand. The handsome star's charming smile was what caught everyone's attention and in no time, his fan clubs picked up on the photo and it went viral on social media. The actor also captioned the photo in an apt way.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Sun-kissed." Many fans took to the comments to laud his smile and looks in the stunning photo.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth began this year 2021, with a new project, Mission Majnu. The shoot of the film is currently going on in Lucknow where his co-star Rashmika Mandanna also joined him. Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu and hence, fans are excited to see her on screen with Sidharth. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media Llp. Apart from this, Sidharth also has Shershaah with Kiara Advani. The film is all set to release on July 2, 2021.

