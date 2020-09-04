Sidharth Malhotra wins the internet with a picture perfect morning selfie with his furry friend; Take a look

Sidharth Malhotra has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. The Shershaah star shared a photo with his pet dog that is bound to leave you in awe.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars have been spending time at home with family and loved ones as the shoots of several films had been stalled. Speaking of this, too has been spending time at home and often keeps his fans updated with his shenanigans at home. The handsome star has been sharing photos on his social media handle amid the pandemic and his fans love every bit of it. Once again, the Shershaah star did the same and won the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo of spending time with his pet dog at home and left everyone in awe. In the morning selfie, Sidharth was seen sitting in his balcony with his chin resting on his pet dog’s head while the furry friend is seen sleeping. Flaunting his messy morning look, the Shershaah actor left his fans swooning over his cool and casual look. The actor was seen sporting a grey tee as he clicked a selfie with his pet.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sidharth wished his fans ‘Good morning.’ Fans of the actor left several sweet comments on the same and complimented the actor for his messy morning look. On the work front, Sidharth was gearing up for the release of his film, Shershaah when the COVID 19 lockdown was announced. His film Shershaah co-starring Kiara Advani was scheduled to release earlier this year. However, due to the theatre shutdown, the film’s release was postponed. It is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra who was a Kargil War hero. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film is produced by ’s Dharma Productions.

