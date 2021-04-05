Sidharth Malhotra wishes his Mission Majnu co actor Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday with a cute PHOTO

Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for her film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Pavail Gulati. The actress is in Mumbai away from her family.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned 25 and wishes are pouring in from all corners. Fans and celebrities took to their social handles to extend their wishes for the actress. Currently, Rashmika is in Mumbai shooting for her film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Pavail Gulati. The announcement of the film was made recently. The actress will also be seen with in Mission Majnu. As she is celebrating her special day today, Sidharth Malhotra also wished his co-actor.

Sharing a cute picture of her and himself on his Instagram story, Sidharth wrote, “Happy birthday @rashmika_mandanna..From script reading to performing, its been super fun…Lots of love and good wishes to you on this day.” In the picture, Rashmika is seen wearing an army colour t-shirt paired with black pants, while Sidharth is seen wearing an orange sweatshirt. Both are smiling in the picture. In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of a RAW agent and is being helmed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s picture here:

In an interview, Rashmika shared her thoughts on the birthday celebration and said that she has never celebrated her birthday except for the lockdown. This year the actress is in Mumbai due to work commitments. But she has no complaints about it as she loves working. Rashmika is a well-known actress in the South entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following.

