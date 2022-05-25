Sidharth Malhotra wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday: May your pout be evergreen

Filmmaker Karan Johar is one such celebrity who needs no introduction. He has directed and produced a number of successful films over the years. The filmmaker often makes it to the headlines and is always in the limelight. Today, KJo is celebrating his 50th birthday and on this special occasion, industry colleagues and fans have been pouring their wishes and love for the ace director from all over. A few hours ago, Sidharth Malhotra also penned a sweet birthday wish to Karan on his social media handle.

The Shershaah star shared unseen pictures with Karan on his Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note that read: "Happy 50th birthday @karanjohar. May your big heart, sense of humour and pout be evergreen. You're truly special, Thank you for always spreading joy in my life, big love always..." To note, KJo launched Sidharth in the Hindi film industry back in 2012 with Student of The Year which also featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's wish for Karan Johar:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 37-year-old actor has many interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Mission Majnu and will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, which marks her Bollywood debut. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 10 June 2022. Next, Sidharth also has Yodha co-starring Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna in the lead. It will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022. He will also star in Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from this, Hasee Toh Phasee actor will also feature in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama web series, Indian Police Force. This marks Sidharth's OTT debut and will feature Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar in the lead. It is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Videos.

