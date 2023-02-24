Sidharth Malhotra wishes to do a ‘superhero’ film; Reveals ‘love stories’ will always have a special place

Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani on February 7 th . Their wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. Post that, they hosted grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. They jetted off for their honeymoon soon after, and were spotted by the paparazzi as they returned to Mumbai three days ago. Now, Sidharth is back to work and is fulfilling his work commitments. Yesterday, he was spotted in the city for an event. In a recent interview, he opened up about exploring a new genre of films.

In a recent interaction with News 18, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his approach toward stardom. The actor replied that while he has become comfortable with the limelight, he doesn’t let the fame get to his head. “10 years in the industry, I still get [jitters], but have gotten comfortable [with the limelight]. I don’t let fame mess with my head. I am blessed to be in a profession where I’ve gotten so much love, acceptance, and motivation to do better. As a Delhi boy, who has always aspired to be an actor, I only have love and gratitude for the growth that has come my way. I want to keep working hard. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to earn this”, said Sidharth.

Sidharth Malhotra on wanting to do a superhero film

He said that there’s still a lot more for him to explore, and that he would love to play a superhero. “I actually want to do a superhero film. I think India doesn’t have a superhero character. It would be really great to explore something in that genre,” said Sidharth. He shared that while fans have loved him playing patriotic characters, he expects the same love from them when he plays other roles. He concluded that while he wishes to explore everything, ‘love stories’ will always have a special place in his heart.