Sidharth Malhotra on working with Rohit Shetty in Indian Police Force: It was my wish and dream

Unless you are living under a rock, you must know that Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the Indian Police Force. The web series marks Rohit Shetty’s debut on the digital platform. On April 28, an official event was organised by Amazon Prime India to announce the full details of the project. It was attended by Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Ajay Devgn.

During the event, Sidharth expressed his happiness about working with Rohit Shetty and said, “I kept telling sir again and again that all am doing is walking. Everything else is his job. It was my wish and dream to work with Rohit Sir.”

He further acknowledged Karan Johar’s presence at the event and said, “My career till date is beautifully summarised on stage - my career started with Karan Johar, and here is Rohit Shetty with whom I am working to create something very special.”

Amazon Prime India also announced the full details of the project. The lead cast of the Indian Police Force is Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Isha Talwar. The directors are Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The story is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. Also, the web series Indian Police Force is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

To note, Indian Police Force marks Rohit’s first collaboration with Sidharth, Shilpa, and Vivek. Earlier, a source close to the development had stated, “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment are very different from what the audience has seen in the digital world”.

