Sidharth Malhotra wraps shooting for Shershaah; Thadam remake to go on floors in November or early December?

As per a recent report, Sidharth Malhotra is said to have recently wrapped up shooting for Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra's biopic Shershaah. Read below for all the exciting details on the 35-year-old actor's upcoming projects.

For the better part of 2020, was keeping it lowkey while on lockdown mode. However, the actor is now back to work and plans to blaze through his exciting upcoming projects. A day after celebrating his eighth Bollywood debut anniversary, Malhotra resumed shooting for Shershaah, which is a biopic based on Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra.

According to a recent report by Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the development revealed that Sidharth wrapped up filming for Shershaah after a two-day patchwork shoot. While Kiara Advani wasn't a part of the wrap-up shoot, a few of the supporting cast members were present on set in a Mumbai studio alongside Sid, who will be playing a double role as Vikram and his twin Vishal, who survived the Kargil martyr. It will be after the post-production is complete that Shershaah makers will take a call on deciding between a theatrical and an OTT release.

Meanwhile, speaking of Sidharth's other upcoming projects, when it comes to Arun Vijay's 2019 Tamil action-thriller Thadam remake opposite Mrunal Thakur, the movie may go on floors in November or early December.

Sid's schedule is going to be even more jam-packed as he has Allu Arjun's 2017 Telugu comedy DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham) remake as well as Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming espionage action-thriller which is a cross-border Indo-Pak drama. While Sidharth plays a RAW agent, Mumbai Mirror claimed via a source that after wrapping up Thadam remake, Malhotra will kickstart shooting for Ronnie's film early next year.

As for Indra Kumar's Thank God, co-starring and Rakul Preet Singh, there has been no news as for when Malhotra and team will commence shooting.

It's definitely going to be a few crazy months for Sidharth Malhotra!

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

