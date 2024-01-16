Sidharth Malhotra’s 39th Birthday: Actor poses with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends as he celebrates at home-PICS

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood’s most popular and talented actors, has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 39th birthday today, and the Shershaah actor rang in his special day with his friends and loved ones. Yesterday, Kiara Advani’s parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were spotted arriving for the actor’s 39th birthday bash. Karan Johar and Shakun Batra were also seen by the paps outside Sidharth’s residence. Now, much to fans’ delight, we came across some inside pictures from the actor’s birthday celebration at home with his friends.

Sidharth Malhotra rings in his birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends

After Kiara’s parents, Karan Johar and Shakun Batra were spotted last night by the paparazzi, fans had been eagerly waiting for inside pictures from Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday bash. A few pictures have now surfaced on social media, and they show birthday boy Sidharth beaming with joy as he posed with his friends on his birthday. In the pictures, the Yodha actor is seen in a rainbow-colored t-shirt paired with loose black pants. He is seated on the couch at his home, with his friends surrounding him. Karan Johar is seen posing next to him in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Shakun Batra, who directed Sidharth in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons, is seen posing behind them in a white shirt. Producer Juno Chopra can also be seen in a white shirt paired with matching pants. Sidharth Malhotra is seen flashing his million-dollar smile, and clearly, the birthday boy had a blast at his home with his friends. Check out the pictures below!

Sidharth Malhotra’s first birthday celebration post his marriage to Kiara Advani

While the pictures are lovely, we can’t wait to see some more pictures from the bash which also feature Kiara Advani and her parents. This will mark Sidharth’s first birthday celebration post his marriage to Kiara. The couple tied the knot in February 2023, and will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday last year in July, and shared glimpses of her holiday with hubby Sidharth Malhotra. "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee. Blessed, grateful for every day and all the love," she wrote, while sharing a video clip of her and Sidharth taking a dip in the ocean.

Sidharth wished her by sharing the same video on his Instagram story, and wrote, “Happy birthday Ki. Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time."

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of the web series Indian Police Force, which marks the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. This is Sidharth's first web show on OTT, and it also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers. The series is set to premiere on 19 January 2024, on Prime Video.

