Sidharth Malhotra’s all black look gets THIS reaction from wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra never fails to leave all his fans awestruck with his looks. The actor who is all geared up for the release of his web show Indian Police Force is on a promotional spree these days.

Fans get a special visual treat every day with his charming looks as he along with his Indian Police Force team steps out for promotions. Well, apart from his fans gushing over his dapper looks in his comment section, we spotted a comment from his lovely wife Kiara Advani which we bet must have made the actor’s day.

Kiara Advani comments on Sidharth Malhotra’s post

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle today to share a couple of his pictures from his latest promotional look. In the pictures, we can see him wearing a printed black tee that he has paired with black denim. The actor completed his look with black glasses, black shoes, and a black biker jacket. The moment he posted a couple of pictures in this look fans went crazy and showered him with immense love in the comments section. Kiara Advani too took to the comments section and wrote ‘Wowieee’. This comment itself has around 2.5K likes. We are sure fans love Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry even if it is on social media.

Check it out:

Sidharth Malhotra meets Varun Dhawan amidst Indian Police Force promotion

Today while Sidharth Malhotra was promoting the Indian Police Force in the city, Varun Dhawan arrived to greet the actor. These two made their Bollywood debut together in Student Of The Year along with Alia Bhatt. Their bromance was evident when they met each other today. The actors posed with all smiles in front of the camera. Varun was rocking the casual look and when the paparazzi asked him about the trailer of the Indian Police Force, he replied ‘Bawaal’ with a smile.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is an action cop web series created by Rohit Shetty and directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the OTT debut of both Shetty and Malhotra. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi and is slated to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

