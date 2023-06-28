Sidharth Malhotra’s bonding with wife Kiara Advani’s parents at SatyaPrem Ki Katha premiere win hearts; PICS

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the highly anticipated romantic drama which features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is set to hit the screens this weekend. The Sameer Vidhwans directorial has been receiving immense love from the audiences already, with its soulful songs and promising trailer. Ahead of the grand theatrical release, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai. The screening of Kartik and Kiara's film was attended by some of the biggest names from the film industry.

Sidharth Malhotra joins wife Kiara Advani and her parents

As expected, doting husband Sidharth Malhotra joined his wife Kiara Advani and team SatyaPrem Ki Katha at the screening of the film and offered his support and good wishes. Interestingly, Sidharth arrived at the venue with Kiara's parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Advani. The actor is now winning the hearts of netizens with his bonding with his wife's parents.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing as always in a light blue denim jacket, which he teamed up with a pair of matching distressed denim trousers. He completed his look with a white t-shirt, a pair of black sneakers, and a statement watch. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white, embroidered organza Anarkali, which she paired with a matching dupatta and palazzos. She completed her look with a pair of silver earrings, and golden heels.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pictures below:

Sidharth and Kiara's love story

As you may know, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love during the shooting of their OTT blockbuster film, Shershaah. The lovely couple dated for a few years, before tying the knot in February 2023. In a recent interview, Kiara stated that she considers herself lucky to find a best friend and perfect partner in Sidharth, and called him her home.

About SatyaPrem Ki Katha

The movie, which is slated to hit the screens on June 29, Thursday, narrates the unique love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal aka Sattu and Katha Kapadia, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, respectively. SatyaPrem Ki Katha features a stellar star cast including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others in the pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Advances: Kartik-Kiara starrer sells 25,000 tickets in 3 national chains day before release